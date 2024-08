ポケモン メタルコイン　フォルダ　151種　コンプリートセット　明治 その他 東京限定

ポケモン メタルコイン フォルダ 151種 コンプリートセット 明治 meiji オレンジ30



古いものですので状態はよくありません。



151 pokemon completed!

The "Pokémon Metal Coin" was attached to canned juices sold by Meiji Dairies since 1998. This folder was not for sale, which could be obtained by applying for a winning medal. It was a rare item even back then, and its perfect condition is quite valuable today.商品の情報